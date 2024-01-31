Andhra Pradesh

Sensitisation programme on motor accident cases held by APSLSA

He explained the participants about the principles and guidelines laid down in the judgment.
HC Judge AV Sesha Sai taking part in a training programme at the Chiguru Children’s Home I Prasant Madugula
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA : High Court Judge and Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Justice AV Sesha Sai called on all stakeholders to come in hand for timely dispensation of justice in motor accident cases.

The APSLSA organised a sensitisation programme on ‘Motor accident claims legal perspective and best practises’ at Chiguru Children Home in Tadepalli village on Tuesday.

During his address, Justice Sesha Sai sensitised the participants on the subject with reference to the Judgment of the Supreme Court of India in Gohar Mohamad Vs Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation and others in civil appeal 9322/2022. He explained the participants about the principles and guidelines laid down in the judgment.

He informed all the stakeholders of police department, road transport authority, insurance companies and court officials to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the case for timely disbursement of compensation to the victims in injury cases and legal representatives in death, before filing of regular petitions before MACT.

APSLSA

