SIPB clears Rs 22,302-cr investment proposals for setting up of energy units in AP

VIJAYAWADA : The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) has approved investment proposals in the energy sector to the tune of Rs 22,302 crore. Once realised, the projects would create employement for 5,300 people.

During a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Tuesday, the SIPB cleared the proposal of JSW Neo Energy Limited to establish four solar and two wind power projects across the State with an investment of Rs 13,352 crore to produce 3,531.60 MW power. The company will set up a 400 MW unit at Chakrayapet in YSR district, two units with a capacity of 1,050 MW each at Mudigubba in Sri Sathya Sai district and Rapthadu, and an 850 MW unit at D Hirehal in Anantapur district. These units will provide direct employment to 3,300 people.

JSW will also establish wind power projects with a capacity of 171.60 MW and an investment of Rs 1,287 crore. The plants would come up at Kunukuntla in Owk mandal, Nandyal district and Jaladurgam in Peapully mandal, Kurnool district. Once realised, the projects can create employment for 200 persons .