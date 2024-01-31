SIPB clears Rs 22,302-cr investment proposals for setting up of energy units in AP

VIJAYAWADA : The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) has approved investment proposals in the energy sector to the tune of Rs 22,302 crore. Once realised, the projects would create employement for 5,300 people.
During a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Tuesday, the SIPB cleared the proposal of JSW Neo Energy Limited to establish four solar and two wind power projects across the State with an investment of Rs 13,352 crore to produce 3,531.60 MW power. The company will set up a 400 MW unit at Chakrayapet in YSR district, two units with a capacity of 1,050 MW each at Mudigubba in Sri Sathya Sai district and Rapthadu, and an 850 MW unit at D Hirehal in Anantapur district. These units will provide direct employment to 3,300 people.
JSW will also establish wind power projects with a capacity of 171.60 MW and an investment of Rs 1,287 crore. The plants would come up at Kunukuntla in Owk mandal, Nandyal district and Jaladurgam in Peapully mandal, Kurnool district. Once realised, the projects can create employment for 200 persons .
Renew Vikram Shakti Private Limited, too, will establish 600-MW wind power projects in Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur districts with an investment of Rs 3,600 crore. These projects can create 600 jobs.
The Board also approved the proposal of Aqua Green Engineering Management Private Limited for establishing a 1,000 MW solar power unit at Puligundlapally in Talupula mandal, Sri Sathya Sai district with an investment of Rs 4,000 crore and employment potential for 1,000 persons. Besides, Ecoren Energy India Private Limited would also set up a 200 MW wind power unit at Aspari in Kurnool district with an investment of Rs 1,350 crore and create 200 jobs.
Deputy CM (PR& RD) B Mutyala Naidu, Finance Minister B Rajendranath, Minister for Energy, Forests and Environment P Ramachandra Reddy, IT and Industries Minister G Amarnath, and others were present.