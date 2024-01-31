VSEZ records 24% growth in exports

VISAKHAPATNAM : Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) has recorded exports to the tune of Rs 1,62,211 crore during April-December in current fiscal year recording an increase of 24 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the last financial year of 2022-23, said VSEZ zonal development commissioner Muppala Srinivas.

“Of this, services exports are Rs 1,17,300 crore and merchandise exports are Rs 44,911crore. Services exports grew by 23 per cent while merchandise exports increased by 27 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the last financial year,” he added.