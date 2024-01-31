VSEZ records 24% growth in exports

VISAKHAPATNAM : Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) has recorded exports to the tune of Rs 1,62,211 crore during April-December in current fiscal year recording an increase of 24 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the last financial year of 2022-23, said VSEZ zonal development commissioner Muppala Srinivas.
“Of this, services exports are Rs 1,17,300 crore and merchandise exports are Rs 44,911crore. Services exports grew by 23 per cent while merchandise exports increased by 27 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the last financial year,” he added.
Stating that the future of SEZ has been quite promising, Srinivas said they are expecting to touch Rs 2,10,000 crore this financial year against Rs 1,80,773 crore in the last financial year. He said VSEZ has attracted an investment of Rs 1,04,961 crore and generated employment to 6,61,579 people as on June 30 last year.
“During the third quarter of the current financial year, one new SEZ proposal and four new SEZ Unit proposals have been granted approval in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Special Economic Zone will get an investment of Rs 980 crore and provide employment to 10,240 unemployed youth. The newly approved SEZ units will make an investment of Rs 67.81 crore and provide employment to 732 unemployed youth,” the official informed.