Andhra Pradesh: Araku Coffee receives high praise from PM Modi; GCC & tribal farmers elated

VISAKHAPATNAM : Araku Coffee has once again garnered praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday. “It is natural to feel proud when we see any local product of India becoming global. One such product is Araku Coffee. It is grown on a large scale in Alluri Sitarama Raju district and is known for its rich flavour and aroma,” said Modi during his radio programme.

This marks his first episode following the Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister praised the coffee’s exceptional taste and highlighted its international accolades, noting that Araku Valley Coffee was a popular choice at the G20 Summit held in Delhi. He encouraged everyone to savour Araku coffee whenever possible.

Additionally, he commended the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) for its efforts in bringing global recognition to Araku Coffee and for encouraging tribal farmers to cultivate coffee. He observed that these efforts have significantly increased the income of tribal communities, thereby improving their standard of living.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister shared several photos of himself with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other officials enjoying coffee during his visit to Visakhapatnam in 2016. Responding to the tweet, Naidu wrote, “The Araku coffee is grown with love and devotion by our tribal sisters and brothers. It represents a blend of sustainability, tribal empowerment, and innovation. It’s a reflection of the boundless potential of our people of Andhra Pradesh. Thank you for sharing this, Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, and for endorsing a truly Made in AP product. I look forward to enjoying another cup with you.”

GCC vice-chairman and managing director G Suresh Kumar, IIS, expressed pride in the Prime Minister’s acknowledgment of Araku Valley Coffee.

He emphasised the support provided by the State government and GCC to the tribal communities in ASR district. Kumar stated that the Prime Minister’s remarks would generate excitement, enthusiasm, and motivation among tribal coffee farmers, GCC staff, government departments, and all those involved in coffee cultivation.

This year, Paderu ITDA and the Coffee Board are jointly investing about `5 crore in raising one crore coffee plants for distribution to tribal families involved in coffee cultivation. There are 25 nurseries spread across 11 mandals in the Agency area, where these coffee plants are grown. These plants will be distributed by liaison workers, horticulture consultants, and field consultants.

“The new plants will be planted in the existing plantations as gap fillers to enhance productivity and stabilise the existing plantations. Currently, nearly 2.4 lakh acres of land are used for coffee cultivation. Despite the forecast of an above-normal southwest monsoon, we are hopeful for a good yield as farmers here use organic manure, which helps in increasing water retention,” Coffee Board AD Ashok told TNIE. Approximately 2.2 lakh people are currently involved in cultivating coffee in the Agency area. This year, the Coffee Board expects a yield of at least 120 to 140 kgs parchment coffee per acre.