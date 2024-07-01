Andhra Pradesh: Second phase of 'Stop Diarrhoea' program from today

VIJAYAWADA : Under the directives of Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav and Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department will launch the second phase of the ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ programme from July 1 to August 31. The programme aims to create extensive awareness and curb the incidence of diarrhoea cases, particularly among children in the State.

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Venkateswar has instructed all District Medical & Health Officers (DM&HOs) and secondary hospitals to prepare for the two month-long programme.

This State-level campaign comes as part of a nationwide effort initiated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Under the programme, children under five years will receive two packets of ORS and zinc tablets sufficient for 14 days. Extensive awareness campaigns targeting parents will run throughout the programme’s duration.

Several departments, including Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, Rural Water Supply (RWS), Urban Development, Women and Child Welfare, and Tribal Welfare, will coordinate to ensure the success of the programme.

Furthermore, the programme will be carried out in two phases. The first phase, a preparatory phase would be conducted by the Central and State governments from July 14 to 30. The second phase, led by the State government, will commence on July 1 and conclude on August 31. During this phase, the health department will distribute ORS packets through ASHA workers, ANMs, and CHOs, who will visit the homes of children under five to educate parents on preventing and managing diarrhoea.

The initiative also emphasises the importance of maintaining toilets, hand washing with soap, and using safe water. Campaign materials have been provided to ASHA, ANM, and CHO teams to aid in their educational efforts.

Authorities are also focused on ensuring the proper maintenance and availability of essential medical supplies, particularly in rural and urban health facilities. The programme aims to provide access to clean water, improve sanitation, and implement sustainable practices to ensure safe drinking water.

The drive seeks to improve nutrition programmes, address malnutrition, which is a primary cause of diseases and promote comprehensive hygiene education programmes in schools to foster healthy habits among children.