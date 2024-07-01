Ensure supply of quality farm inputs in Guntur district: Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar

GUNTUR : Stern action would be taken against those who sell low quality seeds to the farmers in Guntur district, said Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar. He along with district Collector S Nagalakshmi conducted a review meeting with the officials of Agriculture Department on Sunday.

During the meeting, he said that farmers are facing a lot of issues due to low quality fertilisers and pesticides. The Some vendors are storing the low quality seeds in bulk and creating artificial scarcity and forcing the farmers to buy such seeds at high prices causing severe losses to them. To prevent this, the department officials along with vigilance officials will increase vigil and a toll free number will be set up for the public to lodge agriculture-related complaints.

He instructed the officials to not only levy fines against them but also legal action should be taken against them, he added.

Necessary action would be taken to ensure that the prices of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds should be displayed in the shops without fail.

Pemmasani also discussed the irrigation water being supplied in the district, regular sample tests of seeds, innovation crops cultivation, and other issues.

He also assured that the problems in agriculture and related departments would be resolved without fail. Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, Prathipadu MLA Burla Ramanjaneyulu, and other officials were also present.