Sportspersons urge Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to create infra and encourage talent

VIJAYAWADA : Sportspersons from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Delhi have been meeting Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for the past few days to discuss a number of measures for developing sports sector in the State. Cricketer Hanuma Vihari had also called on the actor-politician.

The players alleged that sports was one of the most affected sectors in the State during the previous YSRC government. The delegation told Pawan Kalyan that best sportsmen can be identified in the State, only if sports associations were improved. They pitched for persons related to the field of sports be inducted into associations. For instance, responsibilities within the cricket association should be given to those with experience in the sport, they explained.

After listening to the concerns, Pawan noted that some sports associations had turned into centres of political employment and that certificates given to sportspersons had been commoditised. This situation has led to individuals with no sports experience securing jobs and educational seats under sports quota.

Expressing their frustration with sports associations, the delegations alleged that politicians were selecting children of their friends and associates for the sports teams, resulting in unqualified individuals competing. They claimed that the funds of sports associations were being exploited arbitrarily.

After hearing the opinions and suggestions of the players, Pawan assured them that he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He promised the athletes that the ruling NDA government in the State would pay special attention to the sports associations.