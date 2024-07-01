State government set to release Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test notification today

VIJAYAWADA : The State government will release the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) notification on Monday. According to a release by Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar on Sunday, the TET applications will be accepted from July 2.

The complete details regarding APTET are made available on the web portal https://cse.ap.gov.in/.

It can be recalled that 20% weightage is given to TET marks in APDSC.

Suresh Kumar mentioned that a special help desk has been set up in the commissioner’s office for additional information on APTET. The previous government conducted the TET in February and 58.56% of candidates who appeared for the exam have qualified.

A total of 2.35 lakh people attended the TET exam. It is known that the new TDP-JSP-BJP alliance government in the State recently announced Mega DSC to fill 16,347 posts.

The TDP-led NDA government has decided to conduct TET along with Mega DSC.

According to sources, the State government has decided to cancel the notification for DSC to fill 6,100 posts in the State released by the previous government, as the current government announced to release a notification for DSC to fill 16,347 teacher posts soon.