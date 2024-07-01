TDP a byword for social welfare, asserts TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao

VIJAYAWADA : Describing the Telugu Desam Party as a byword for social welfare, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will disburse the enhanced social security pension of Rs 4,000 per month to beneficiaries at their doorstep from July 1, keeping his election promise.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Sunday, Palla thanked the TDP supremo for reposing faith in him and making him the party’s State president. He also expressed his gratitude to the people of Gajuwaka Assembly constituency for electing him with the highest majority in the State.

NT Rama Rao floated TDP with a noble aim. By becoming the party’s State president, I have a great responsibility to live up to the expectations of the party and people, he said.

Palla said his foremost responsibility is to let the cases registered against TDP activists during the previous regime are withdrawn at the earliest.

The TDP has promised to implement the enhanced social security pensions from April. We are keeping our word by paying the arrears of Rs 3,000 with July’s enhanced pension of Rs 4,000,” he explained.

Terming that payment of such a huge amount as a social security pension a record in the entire country, Palla said former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy looted the State exchequer in the name of welfare, but the Chandrababu Naidu government is implementing the promised pension scheme at a go. Unlike Jagan, who implemented the promised enhanced pension in a phased manner over five years, which resulted in beneficiaries suffering a loss of Rs 32,000 each, the Chief Minister is providing enhanced pension at a go, he highlighted.

As promised, the AP Land Titling Act was abolished, and Mega DSC was announced. Anna Canteens will also be opened soon. Skill census too will be conducted in due course, he elaborated.

Blaming Jagan’s reverse tendering for the delay in the Polavaram Irrigation Project works, the TDP State chief said the former CM looted the resources in the name of Visakhaptnam as executive capital. He hailed Naidu for making a BC as the party’s State president, proving once again that the TDP is committed to the uplift of Backward Classes.

With more people coming to the TDP central office to submit their grievances, and those meeting the CM is facing problems, it has been decided to set up toll free number 7306299999, and allow the people to meet the CM on a priority basis, he revealed. He also advised ministers, MPs and MLAs to address the public grievances at their level, which will prevent more people from rushing to the TDP headquarters.