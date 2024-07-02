Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited urges consumers to download APCPDCL app

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited urged the consumers to download the APCPDCL Consumer app from the Google Play Store or utilise their website -- htpps://apcpdc.in/ to pay their bills.

In a press release on Monday, APCPDCL Chairman and Managing Director mentioned that under the directives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), APCPDCL’s name was removed on PhonePe, GPay, PayTM and other UPA apps from July 1.

The consumers are advised to download the APCPDCL app or make payments through the DISCOM's website.

It should be noted that direct payments through UPI websites are not possible, but UPIs, debit and credit cards, net banking, wallets, and cash cards can be used while making payment through the APCPDCL app or website.