Andhra Pradesh: Government staff get salaries on first of month after a long gap

VIJAYAWADA: After a long gap, the State government employees were in a happy mood as most of them received their monthly salaries on the first of the month. They thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for making it happen.

According to the leaders of employees’ unions, barring a few departments, salaries were credited to the employees’ accounts on July 1. Further, pensions were credited at the same time, they said.

“After a long gap, I got my salary on the first of the month. For the past two years, we had been receiving salaries in the second week, and sometimes in the third week. Outsourcing employees are receiving salaries on alternate months or with two to three months gap,” a senior official told TNIE.