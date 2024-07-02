Andhra Pradesh: Rs 4,400 crore pension extended to 65 lakh under NTR Bharosa

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme by personally handing over aid to a family at Penumaka village in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in the Amaravati capital region.

As promised before the elections, the TDP-led NDA government hiked the pensions to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,000. For the month of July, Rs 7,000 was disbursed, which included the arrears of Rs 3,000 for the past three months. A total sum of Rs 4,408 crore will be distributed to 65.31 lakh beneficiaries across the State under the scheme.

The Chief Minister extended the aid to Islavath Sai in the ST Colony of Penumaka village and her family in their hut. Sai, her father Banavath Pamulyanayak and mother Banavath Sita all are daily wage workers. He enquired about their living conditions and source of income. Further, he advised them to utilise pensions not just to support themselves, but also as an investment to improve their quality of life. “The government will do its part in helping you, but you should strive to come out of poverty and provide a better future for your children,” he told Sai and her family.

Addressing a gathering at the Masjid Centre in Penumaka, the Chief Minister termed the launch of NTR Bharosa Pension historic and reiterated that he will strive to create wealth and give it back to the people to help them come out of poverty. “My ultimate goal is to make Andhra Pradesh poverty-free,” he said.

He recalled how he was mocked by the previous government for suggesting the utilisation of services of the village/ward secretariat staff for pension disbursement when the Election Commission barred volunteers.