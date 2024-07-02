Andhra Pradesh: Supply of protected water to all villages is our top priority, says Pawan Kalyan

PITHAPURAM (KAKINADA): Reiterating his commitment to fulfil 100% of the assurances given to the people during elections, Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology) Pawan Kalyan has said his immediate goal is to provide protected drinking water to all the villages in the State, and put it on the top of the list of the States implementing the drinking water scheme in the country.

Pawan Kalyan commenced his three-day tour of his home constituency Pithapuram on Monday, and disbursed social security pensions under the NTR Bharosa scheme at Gollaprolu.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said after seeing the debt burden of the Panchayat Raj department due to misuse of funds, he asked officials not to pay him salary. He said he even refused furniture for his camp office stating that he would buy it on his own. “I am astounded by what the officials are revealing during the in-depth meetings on Panchayat Raj and Rural Development. Even for small repairs, high prices were quoted. Many lapses occurred in the department during the previous regime. My goal is to rejuvenate the department systematically,” he said.

Making it clear that he did not come into politics for money or position, but to serve the people in the truest sense, Pawan Kalyan said from his side there will not be any scope for corruption. He asked for the audit of industrial pollution to protect the environment. Non-pollution industries will be encouraged in a big way to promote growth, he said. Earlier, he handed over a cheque for the social security pension to a differently abled beneficiary named Medisetty Nagamani.