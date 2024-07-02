BTech first year classes begin at Vignan University in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: The first year BTech classes were commenced at Vignan University on Monday, welcoming both students and their parents from across the State.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Vignan Educational Institutions chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah emphasised the importance of a joyful approach to education and development.

Dr Rathaiah extended his gratitude to the parents for choosing Vignan University and congratulated the students on their new journey. He highlighted the success of the Pancha Sutras, a unique programme comprising Faculty Development Programme, Planning, Training, Communication System, Counselling System, CRT Classes, and Teaching Method, which has propelled many of their alumni to high positions in life.

He encourage parents to support their children holistically, emphasising the university’s focus on physical fitness by awarding credits for it.

Vice-Chancellor Prof P Nagabhushan, registrar Dr Raghunathan, Deans, Heads of Departments, parents, teaching staff, and students joined the occasion.