Fresh probe into YSRC attack on TDP office

VIJAYAWADA: More than two-and-half years after the attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) headquarters located in Mangalagiri allegedly by the YSRC party cadres and supporters, Mangalagiri police have reportedly started a fresh investigation into the case.

It is learnt that a team of Mangalagiri town police visited the TDP office Monday morning and collected CCTV camera clippings from the party office for identifying the accused who took part in the incident. The team collected other clues and conducted an inspection as well.

On October 19, 2021, a large number of people who are said to be supporters of YSRC gate crashed the TDP’s headquarters after TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram made objectionable comments against the then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a press conference. The mob vandalised the office furniture and attacked party office staff and TDP leaders who resisted the attack. Trouble began after Pattabhi Ram, speaking to the media on October 19, 2021, found fault with the Visakhapatnam police for serving notices to TDP senior leader Nakka Anand Babu and alleged that Jagan was behind the rampant ganja smuggling in the state.