Fresh probe into YSRC attack on TDP office

VIJAYAWADA: More than two-and-half years after the attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) headquarters located in Mangalagiri allegedly by the YSRC party cadres and supporters, Mangalagiri police have reportedly started a fresh investigation into the case.
It is learnt that a team of Mangalagiri town police visited the TDP office Monday morning and collected CCTV camera clippings from the party office for identifying the accused who took part in the incident. The team collected other clues and conducted an inspection as well.
On October 19, 2021, a large number of people who are said to be supporters of YSRC gate crashed the TDP’s headquarters after TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram made objectionable comments against the then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a press conference. The mob vandalised the office furniture and attacked party office staff and TDP leaders who resisted the attack. Trouble began after Pattabhi Ram, speaking to the media on October 19, 2021, found fault with the Visakhapatnam police for serving notices to TDP senior leader Nakka Anand Babu and alleged that Jagan was behind the rampant ganja smuggling in the state.
In the complaint lodged by the TDP leaders, they alleged that dozens of people barged into the TDP office and ransacked the premises damaging furniture and breaking window panes. The attackers were seen armed with sticks and even hammers and damaged the cars parked outside the office and even hurled stones.
It is also mentioned in the complaint that supporters of former Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Guntur MLC Lella Appi Reddy and Vijayawada Central constituency incharge Devineni Avinash began gathering at the TDP office and unleashed the attack. “The CCTV footage collected during the time of incident was set aside and collected fresh evidence to avoid lapses in the investigation. All the persons who took part in the incident will be identified using the CCTV camera clippings and other sources,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.
It is also said the police are also likely to re-investigate the protest at the residence of Naidu at Karrakatta in September 2021 in which Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh also took part.