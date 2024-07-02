Steps will be taken to make Andhra Pradesh drug-free: SCPCR chief

VIJAYAWADA: Steps will be taken to make Andhra Pradesh, a drug-free State through a joint action plan involving all districts and cooperation from various departments, said AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairman Kesali Apparao.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) organised a special programme at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi to discuss measures to control drug abuse, particularly among children, and address issues related to narcotics. Various departments, including education, excise, social welfare, panchayat raj, municipal, women & child welfare and health, took part in the event in which Union Minister of State for Home Nithyananda Roy attended as the chief guest.

At the national level, a district collector from each State was awarded for their exemplary services in child protection, care, and safety.

During the programme, Kesali Apparao presented a Power Point explaining the drug control initiatives in AP. He suggested installing CCTV cameras in medical and liquor shops.

Apparao highlighted that the State is leveraging advanced technology and experts for narcotics control has already formed a committee with some ministers of the State. He emphasised the need for more special counselling, rehabilitation, and de-addiction centres, as well as the appointment of psychologists in schools, colleges, rehabilitation centres, and hostels. Apparao called for the strict implementation of laws under the Juvenile Justice Act, government support, and monitoring. He advocated for planned awareness programmes, conferences, and rallies from the village to the State-level, he said, would give publicity through magazines, hoardings, and pamphlets to reach masses.

Special attention is being given to street kids and those who beg, with measures planned to provide them with education and other essential facilities, he added.