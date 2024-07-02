White papers on Amaravati, energy sector likely this week

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is most likely to release two more white papers this week, one on Amaravati and the other on energy sector. On Monday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting with top officials, and took stock of the situation regarding the energy sector in the State. According to sources, the white paper on energy sector is likely to be released on July 5.

Various issues like power production, demand, coal availability, power purchase in the open market, debts and dues, transmission and distribution losses, non-conventional energy projects under progress, and other related issues were discussed at length.

Those in the know of things said issues like complaints against Greenko, which is executing non-conventional energy projects, smart meters for agricultural pump sets, true up charges and other surcharges imposed on consumers, which has increased the power bills, were discussed during the meeting.

The white paper on energy sector may also contain issues related to power purchase agreements.