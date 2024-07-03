Andhra Pradesh: Black Plum prices plummet in Annamayya district

TIRUPATI: Jamun, also known as Java plum and black plum, which fetched between Rs 280 to Rs 300 per kg last season, is being sold between Rs 40 to Rs 60 at Madanapalle market in Annamayya district, creating severe concerns among the local horticulturists.

The dwindling prices, driven by oversupply and production, have exacerbated the plight of the farmers who have invested significantly in the crop and expected similar prices to last season. Some spent lakhs of rupees on protective measures to ensure a high-quality yield.

However, the reality has diverged sharply from expectations. Untimely rains during the critical pesticide spraying period have rendered many treatments ineffective, and fruit flies along with other pests have severely damaged the crop in numerous areas.

Additionally, early rains have also played a part in spoiling the expected bumper crop and leading them to premature fall, fruit fly infestations, and blemishes on the fruit.

Black plum was cultivated on around 1,500 acres across Annamayya district. The jamun is known for its medicinal value. The fruit is being exported to Hyderabad, Chennai, Vijayawada, Guntur and also to other parts of the country.

The Madanapalle black plum market, which has been expanding annually similar to the tomato market, attracts produce from the united Chittoor and Anantapur districts, as well as bordering areas of Karnataka.