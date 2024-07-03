Andhra Pradesh: Black Plum prices plummet in Annamayya district

TIRUPATI: Jamun, also known as Java plum and black plum, which fetched between Rs 280 to Rs 300 per kg last season, is being sold between Rs 40 to Rs 60 at Madanapalle market in Annamayya district, creating severe concerns among the local horticulturists.
The dwindling prices, driven by oversupply and production, have exacerbated the plight of the farmers who have invested significantly in the crop and expected similar prices to last season. Some spent lakhs of rupees on protective measures to ensure a high-quality yield.
However, the reality has diverged sharply from expectations. Untimely rains during the critical pesticide spraying period have rendered many treatments ineffective, and fruit flies along with other pests have severely damaged the crop in numerous areas.
Additionally, early rains have also played a part in spoiling the expected bumper crop and leading them to premature fall, fruit fly infestations, and blemishes on the fruit.
Black plum was cultivated on around 1,500 acres across Annamayya district. The jamun is known for its medicinal value. The fruit is being exported to Hyderabad, Chennai, Vijayawada, Guntur and also to other parts of the country.
The Madanapalle black plum market, which has been expanding annually similar to the tomato market, attracts produce from the united Chittoor and Anantapur districts, as well as bordering areas of Karnataka.
The season began on May 15 with optimism, as prices remained favourable until the end of the month. However, the onset of rains in June, ranging from light showers to moderate downpours, caused the fruits to split and fall prematurely.
Although the fruits appear fine when harvested, they deteriorate rapidly during transportation to markets, leading to traders outside the district avoiding purchases. Complicating matters further, the size of the fruits varies throughout the season, with larger fruits appearing early, medium-sized ones in the middle, and smaller fruits towards the end.
Farmers and traders who initially celebrated high prices are now facing significant losses. Many have abandoned their crops on trees and in orchards, as current market rates do not even cover labour costs for harvesting. Some farmers are attempting to mitigate losses by grading the produce and transporting only the best-quality fruits to the market.
Currently, the market primarily purchases lower-grade fruits for juice production, with traders from Maharashtra buying at Rs 40 per kg. First-grade fruits still fetch reasonable prices, while second-grade fruits sell for Rs 40-60 per kg. Unfortunately, third-grade fruits are being discarded entirely.
Adding to the predicament is a surge in black plum cultivation. Many farmers have converted unused land or switched from less profitable crops to black plum orchards, potentially leading to market oversupply.
While yields remain high, the size and quality of the fruit have suffered. Traders report that crops bought later in the season from farmers are particularly affected by blemishes and other quality issues.