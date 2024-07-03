Andhra Pradesh: Government appoints new Collectors to 13 districts

VIJAYAWADA: In a major reshuffle, the State government appointed new Collectors to 13 districts on Tuesday. MN Harendhira Prasad, Additional Chief Electoral Officer and Ex-officio Joint Secretary to Government, General Administration (Elections), was transferred and posted as Visakhapatnam District Collector.

The 2015 batch IAS officer was asked to hand over the charge of the post of Additional CEO to P Koteswara Rao, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Andhra Pradesh, and Ex-officio Additional Secretary to Government, General Administration (Elections), who shall look after all the functions of Additional CEOs.

During the previous rejig of bureaucrats, the government transferred Visakhapatnam Collector A Mallikharjuna, and Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok was made in-charge Collector. VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar was posted as Srikakulam Collector.