Guntur ASI drinks alcohol on duty, placed under suspension after viral video

GUNTUR: Guntur range Inspector General (IG) Sarva Sreshtha Tripathi issued suspension orders for Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) A Venkateswara Rao, who was found negligent and involved in unethical practices while on duty.

The move came after a video clip surfaced showing Venkateswara Rao drinking liquor, singing, and carousing with other drunk individuals in an inebriated state. According to Prakasam police officials, due to recent violent incidents and tense situations across the State following the 2024 general elections and counting process, the district police established a picket in Sankarapuram village under the Mundlamuru PS limits.

ASI A Venkateswara Rao was posted at the Sankarapuram police picket from December 20, 2023. On June 26, 2024, ASI Venkateswara Rao attended duties in the morning shift. Later, around 4 pm, he went to the outskirts of Sankarapuram village and, along with two local drinkers, started consuming alcohol. He enjoyed the company by listening to husky songs while drinking and encouraging them, all while in uniform.

A video clip of this incident went viral and came to the notice of district SP Garud Sumit Sunil on June 29. The SP placed the ASI into the Vacancy Reserve (VR) and ordered Darsi DSP to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. The inquiry report was submitted to higher officials for appropriate action, resulting in the Guntur Range IG issuing suspension orders for the ASI on Tuesday.

Sumit Sunil warned that any cop found negligent or behaving immorally while on duty would face serious consequences and stringent action.