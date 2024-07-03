Social media users must be cautious of cyberstalking, warns Bapatla SP

GUNTUR: Users of social media platforms should be cautious of cyberstalking, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, cyberstalking is a serious online threat where electronic means are used to harass, stalk, and invade privacy.

The cyber fraudsters are using the photos and videos posted on social media and harassing the victims.

He also highlighted that several women are falling prey to this cyberstalking.

Explaining about the measures to be taken to prevent such cyber crimes, he said that the users should set privacy settings in all their social media accounts including Instagram, facebook.

The authentication of the person should be checked before accepting any friend request and GPS should be turned off while using social media, as cyber fraudsters are tracking the location of the users through spyware.

The users should refrain from posting their personal information, photos, and location on social media and should ignore anyone asking to send their phone number and personal details.

He also urged the public to immediately report any such crimes to the police at their local police station or call cyber helpline 1930 and register a complaint at the national cybercrime reporting portal.