Utilise opportunity to get SCS for Andhra: YSRC leader YV Subba Reddy to TDP

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Special Category Status (SCS) is a right of Andhra Pradesh, YSRC Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy said the TDP, which is part of NDA, has got an opportunity to get the coveted status to the State.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to President’s Address, the YSRC MP said, “It is the responsibility of the TDP, being part of NDA, to ask for SCS for the State. Andhra Pradesh has been divided in an unjust manner, and the truncated State has suffered a lot. SCS is the only possible option to minimise the loss caused to the State. All the assurances made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 should be fulfilled,’’ he said.

Subba Reddy also urged the Centre to take steps for the speedy completion of Polavaram Irrigation Project, and allotment of iron ore mine to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant for its revival. In view of the increasing number of train mishaps in recent times, the Raya Sabha member sought hike in budgetary allocation for rail safety. He also urged the Centre to complete the works of Nadikudi - Srikalahasti rail line for which land has already been acquired. The Centre should also focus on speedy completion of Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor, the YSRC MP said.