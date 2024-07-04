Andhra Minister releases water to Krishna Delta, praises CM Naidu's visionary leadership

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is a pioneer in interlinking Krishna and Godavari Rivers in the country, and the people will never forget his contribution to the irrigation projects, said Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu.

He released irrigation and drinking water to the Krishna Delta through the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation scheme on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, he accused the previous YSRC government for completely destroying the irrigation projects in the last five years and betraying farmers in Krishna and Godavari delta regions.

Ramanaidu praised Chandrababu as a visionary leader who foresaw the necessity and constructed the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation scheme despite of strong opposition from the YSRC between 2016 and 2019 in Krishna district.

The minister highlighted that crops worth Rs 40,000 crore were yielded from Krishna delta between 2016 and 2019.

Ramanaidu alleged that former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cheated farmers by not releasing water from the lift irrigation scheme.

“The lives of farmers in the upland areas of Godavari districts have improved due to the efforts of Naidu government in completing the irrigation projects such as Pushkara lift, Purushottamapatnam and Tadipudi lift irrigation scheme,” he added.

He further criticised Jagan for making blunders in Polavaram projects, which he claimed jeopardised the future of people. East Godavari district Collector P Prasanti, Eluru district Collector K Vetri Selvi, TDP and JSP MLAs Battula Balaramakrishna, Jyothula Nehru, Varupula Satyaprabha, Muppidi Venkateswararao, Chirri Balaraju and others were present.