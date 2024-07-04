Andhra Pradesh: Tribal hamlets in ASR struggle without electricity

VISAKHAPATNAM: Life comes to a standstill as dusk falls in some remote villages of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Basic amenities like electricity remain a distant dream in the remote villages of Buruga, Chinna Konela, Rayapadu, Bogija, and Benejinvalsa, inhabited by the Konda Dora Tega tribes, leaving residents grappling with daily challenges once the sun sets.

On Tuesday night, the tribals of Buruga and Chinna Konela villages held a protest and walked for two kilometres in the dark with torches made from wooden sticks, urging officials to respond to their pleas.

These tribal communities rely on torches made from wooden sticks at night. These torches are essential for their safety and daily activities amidst the presence of snakes and wild animals. With tribals dependent on MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) work and daily wage labour at brick kilns, the absence of electricity forces them to wrap up their tasks before dusk.

It may be pointed out that the Central government, in 2018, had declared that every village in the country has access to electricity. However, there are still several parts of the country that are yet to be connected to the grid.

"Children struggle to play or study after sunset, while the elderly find it difficult to move around safely. Women try to complete household chores during the day, while men return from work before dusk, fearing the dangers of navigating through the darkness," lamented Ramulamma from Buruga village.

Recently, in Buruga village, families faced loss when a tiger killed their cattle. They are yet to receive the compensation, despite the Forest Department being notified.

In Rayapadu village, tragically, a man was bit by a snake while he was asleep outside his house. He succumbed to a snakebite due to challenges in accessing timely medical care.