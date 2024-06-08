Four hilltop villages in Alluri Sitarama Raju district lack basic education & med services

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four hilltop villages in the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district face significant challenges in accessing basic education and medical services. Kottemguda, Goppilapalem, Kadarevu and Kalyan Gummi villages, situated in the Pinakota and Gumma Panchayats of Anantagiri mandal, are home to around 150 Konda Dora tribals.

The 38 school going children in Kottemguda, Goppilapalem, and Kadarevu villages, along with 22 children in Kalyan Gummi, must travel considerable distances to attend school. With no local schools, children from Kalyan Gummi should walk 6 kms through dense forests to reach Bodugaruvu village at Chintalapudi Panchayat in Devarapalli mandal of Anakapalli district. The journey becomes perilous during the rainy season, often forcing the children to abandon their studies.

Similarly, children from Kottemguda, Goppilapalem, and Kadarevu villages traverse six water streams to reach Bodugaruvu for their education. In light of these challenges, some parents of the children have appealed to the ASR district Collector and Paderu ITDA Project Officer to assign two teachers to their villages.