Andhra CM Naidu urges coordinated efforts to combat seasonal diseases

VIJAYAWADA : As many as nine people have died so far due to diarrhoea in the State and there are 35 more active cases in six villages, officials explained to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The CM held a review meeting on the spread of seasonal diseases at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Naidu stressed the need for coordinated efforts among the Health, Municipal, and Panchayat Raj Departments to tackle the rising incidence of seasonal diseases in the State.

He expressed concern over the prevailing public health challenges exacerbated by issues such as contaminated drinking water, inadequate sanitation, and mosquito-borne illnesses.

Emphasising the need to prioritise safe drinking water and sanitation, he directed officials to prioritise initiatives such as the thorough cleaning and chlorination of water head tanks in villages.

Drawing attention to lapses in the existing systems, Naidu instructed officials to reinstate effective practices implemented during the TDP’s previous administration (2014-2019). He stressed the importance of proactive measures in managing seasonal diseases, underscoring the potential for early interventions to yield significant improvements in public health outcomes.

Officials presented an overview of current disease prevention efforts, including monitoring fever cases and the availability of rapid diagnostic tests for diseases like malaria and dengue in government hospitals. They reported a total of 60 cases of diarrhoea this season, with 35 cases currently active across six villages and nine fatalities attributed to contaminated drinking water.

Citing this, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana highlighted a previous interruption in water quality checking services due to outstanding payments of Rs 14 lakh, which have now been resolved to ensure the timely restoration of essential services.

In response to these findings, Naidu urged intensified scrutiny of disease prevalence, particularly in tribal areas, and voiced dissatisfaction over lapses in water quality testing protocols. He called for enhanced collaboration among departments to ensure the effectiveness of sanitation initiatives, continuous fogging operations, and the provision of safe drinking water, aiming to significantly reduce seasonal disease incidences.

Officials from the Medical Health, Municipal, and Panchayat Raj departments were directed to conduct a special follow-up session to streamline coordinated efforts against seasonal diseases. Minister Satyakumar Yadav, and other officials were present.