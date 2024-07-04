Guntur Collector warns PHC staff of stern action during surprise inspection

GUNTUR : Stern action will be taken against the staff working in ward secretariat and Primary Health Care (PHC), if failed to provide proper services to people, said Guntur district Collector S Naga Lakshmi. She conducted a surprise inspections at the PHC in Chebrolu on Wednesday.

She asked the staff to ensure all medical services are provided at free of cost to the public without fail. The Collector instructed them to ensure all precautionary measures are being taken in high risk pregnancy cases and monitor the condition of the mothers regularly without fail.

Naga Lakshmi interacted with the patients and inquired about the medical services being provided to them.

She scrutinised the records, registers and gave necessary suggestions to the doctors and PHC staff. In view of the rainy season, she directed the officials to take necessary action to prevent the cases of seasonal diseases due to contamination of water. Later, she also visited RBK in Machavaram village, Mandal Parishad High School and Anganwadi centre at Mamillapalli in Ponnur.