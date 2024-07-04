Tirupati authorities push for cybercrime team to combat darshan ticket scams

TIRUPATI : Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) J Syamala Rao urged the Tirupati district police officials to take strict action against brokers who are deceiving devotees in Tirumala.

The EO held a meeting with the police officials, vigilance and security staff of the TTD on Wednesday in Tirupati.

Rao said many brokers, who have been deceiving the devotees regarding the accommodation, Darshan and Seva tickets, should not be ignored. He asked the officials concerned to take immediate action against them. Upon the requirement mentioned by the chief vigilance and security officer (CV&SO) Narasimha Kishore, the EO advised them to make plans for setting up a cybercrime team to solve IT-related cases in Tirumala.

Earlier, the police department explained the stages of various cases related to Darshan brokers in Tirumala. The EO advised police officials and TTD vigilance department to hold meetings regularly for quick resolution of such cases.

Tirupati district SP Harshavardhan Raju, TTD JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CV&SO Narasimha Kishore, Tirumala Additional SP Vimala Kumari, DSP Srinivasachari, and others were present.