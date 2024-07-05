Abu Dhabi-based med tech firm will soon invest in AP, says Satya Kumar Yadav

GUNTUR: In a major boost for medical sector in Andhra Pradesh, Abu Dhabi-based renowned tech-enabled health company, M42, will soon enter into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State government, said Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.

This agreement would invest in setting up of three economic corridors and health hubs in as many as nine municipalties and Amaravati health city.

He held a meeting with the representatives of M42 company in Mangalagiri and discussed the investments on Thursday.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is more suitable for the investments and there is a Bulk Drug Park in the State. He discussed the benefits of Andhra Pradesh Med Tech Zone. Satya Kumar emphasised the importance of genomic sequence technology would be introduced in hospitals to improve the living standards of AP Med Tech Zone.

“The representatives of M42 will visit the med tech zone and economic corridors in the State and we would together conduct a series of meetings. A detailed report will be submitted to the State government. After this, the government will enter into an MoU with the company for the development of the State,” he explained.

Additionally, a single window process will be implemented and required subsidies will also be provided to the companies to encourage investments, he added.