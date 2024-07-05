SRM-AP University signs MoU with ASPIRE BioNEST

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Association for Scientific Pursuits in Innovative Research BioNEST (ASPIRE BioNEST) of the University of Hyderabad, facilitating a dynamic transformation in the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem of the institute.

ASPIRE BioNEST Director Prof S Rajagopal and SRM-AP Registrar Dr R Premkumar signed the MoU in the presence of COO Dr Anil Kondreddy, Associate Dean-Sciences Prof Jayaseelan Murugaiyan and Asst Prof Dr Pitchaiah Cherukuri.

The agreement will ensure guidance and support from ASPIRE BioNEST in establishing, operating and maintaining the best innovation and incubation practices at the SRM University-AP incubation centres. It will also provide support in selection of incubates/start-ups, finalising facilities/designs, procurement of instruments and help in formulating guidelines and policies for operating incubation centres at the university.

SRM-AP V-C Prof Manoj K Arora said, “ASPIRE BioNEST is one of the Best Bio-incubator where most of the innovative research is translated into technologies. As an institute that prioritise innovation, this MoU will stimulate the varsity’s entrepreneurial culture, helping us to become one of the preferred incubation and innovation centres in AP.”