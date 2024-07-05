Techie’s death: Suspect held in Hyderabad

GUNTUR: In a major development, Sukhavasi Rajasri, a suspect in a techie’s death case, was detained by Immigration officials at Hyderabad Airport on Wednesday night.

It may be recalled that on October 16 last year, a techie named, Ganguri Srinath from Guntur, reportedly went to Yono Hills in Atlanta and accidentally fell in the gorge while trekking the hill and died.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased Srinath’s father, Babu Rao, suspecting the role of Srinath’s wife Sai Charan, her father Sukhavasi Srinivasa Rao and his wife Rajasri, Mangalagiri Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to Babu Rao’s complaint, suspicions arose when Sai Charani allegedly failed to report the incident to local authorities after Srinath’s fatal fall during a trek in Atlanta’s Yono Hills. CID officials included her parents in the investigation and instructed them not to leave the country without informing her.

However, Rajasri reportedly went to the US without informing the authorities to visit her daughter. Rajasri is expected to be handed over to APCID for further questioning, as probe continues.