Andhra state probes arson of PCB, APMDC files

VIJAYAWADA : The files, hard disks, general documents of employees, pay bills, minutes of the meetings, maintenance and other daily administrative documents belonging to the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) are being verified to identify its purpose and find out any irregularities.

It may be recalled that on Wednesday night, two PCB employees were arrested for setting files pertaining to PCB and APMDC on the outskirts of Pedapulipaka village. The State government has ordered a detailed probe into the incident. The accused have been identified as Rama Rao, who works in the PCB, and Nagaraju - a car driver.

Krishna district police, investigating the case filed in Penamaluru police station on Thursday, called in two senior officials each from the PCB and MDC to identify the files and their backgrounds. “So far, four employees have been questioned, and their statements have been recorded in connection with the incident,” stated Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi. The police are investigating whether the destruction of documents and other files followed proper protocols. Government employees must adhere to standard procedures for disposing of unnecessary files and documents. “Typically, shredding is the common method for destroying paper documents. However, these files were burned outside the office without apparent permission,” the Krishna SP added.

The police are examining the call data records of the two accused. “The accused have confessed to acting under the directions of former PCB chairman Sameer Sharma. The involvement of other employees is also being investigated,” police officials said.