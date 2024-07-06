Forest officials confirm presence of two tigers in Veligonda, Andhra

NELLORE : The forest department officials have confirmed the entry of a male tiger into the Veligonda forest area in Nellore district.

The wild cat is believed to have migrated from the Nallamala forest in the Giddalur area of Prakasam district to the Veligonda forest within the Atmakur range of Nellore district.

The movement of the male tiger has been captured by CCTV cameras in various locations, including Marripadu. Notably, a female tiger has also been roaming the Veligonda forest areas of Udayagiri, Atmakur, and Rapur for the past two years.

With the confirmation of wild cats in the district, the officials have intensified their vigilance and implemented strict measures to prevent any human-wildlife conflicts. Continuous surveillance through CCTV cameras have been set up in numerous locations and warning boards have been installed.

Authorities are taking steps to monitor tiger movements regularly and have conducted awareness programmes for residents of nearby villages, warning them not to venture alone into the forest for cattle grazing. Forest officials clarified that the presence of tigers indicates an increase in all types of wildlife in the area. It has been reported that there’s significant growth in the wildlife population in the forests of Atmakur, Udayagiri, Rapur, Venkatagiri, and other areas of the district.