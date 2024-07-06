Guntur district officials push for comprehensive urban development

GUNTUR : Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), a key component of the Amaravati region, must undergo comprehensive development and ensure all essential services are promptly delivered to its residents, emphasised Guntur district Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan.

During a review meeting held at the GMC office on Friday, Guntur district’s civic chief, Kirthi Chekuri, and her team assessed the progress of various developmental projects. Updates were provided on construction status, road expansions, water supply, drainage systems, underground drainage (UGD), parks, and open space initiatives.

Highlighting the city’s strategic position in the capital region, officials stressed the need for diligent coordination between government bodies and local representatives to meet public expectations. Specific directives were issued to expedite the establishment of designated street vendor and multi-level parking zones to alleviate traffic congestion.

Immediate action plans were urged for long-pending road widening projects, Sankar Vilas Bridge, proposed Rail Under Bridges (RUBs), Rail Over Bridges (ROBs), and the third phase of the inner ring road. Priority was also given to completing water projects swiftly to ensure safe drinking water reaches merged villages and remote parts of the city.

Furthermore, proposals were made for developing sports infrastructure including volleyball, basketball, and cricket courts alongside parks within GMC’s open spaces to nurture local athletes. To streamline administrative tasks, the appointment of an estate officer was recommended to oversee property tax and registration zones.

It was underscored that major initiatives such as the development of Manasarovar, PVK Naidu Market, and BR Stadium should be actively pursued with full support from the district administration and state government. Additional Commissioner K Rajya Lakshmi, City Planner Pradeep, Superintending Engineer Syam Sundar, CMHO Dr Asha, and Deputy Commissioners Srinivasa Rao, Venkata Krishnaiah, Venkata Lakshmi, among others, attended the meeting, pledging collective efforts towards the city’s advancement.