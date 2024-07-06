Krishna Delta faces water shortage until August due to neglect of previous regime

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has felt that there is no possibility of releasing irrigation water to Krishna delta ayacut till August.

While 30 to 40 TMC of water used to be stored in the Pulichintala project, not even half TMC is available now, and because of the negligence of previous YSRC regime in maintaining the motors of the Pattiseema project, they are not functioning now, he said, adding that the TDP-led NDA government will go ahead with proper planning to give adequate water to farmers.

Speaking to mediapersons at the State Secretariat after holding a review meeting with officials on Friday, he said the government has taken up the maintenance works of major irrigation projects on a priority basis to provide water to even the tail-end lands in the Kharif season.

He is optimistic of bringing all the pumps of the Pattiseema project into operation, and supplying water to Krishna delta within two to three days.

Out of the total 24 pumps of the Pattiseema lift irrigation project, 17 are functioning at present, and a total of 21 will be made operational in the coming three to four days.

Blaming the previous YSRC government for washing away of the gates of Gundlakamma, Pulichintala and Annamayya projects, he said such a situation will not occur during the current regime as all the required measures are being taken for the better maintenance of irrigation projects.

He said the officials were directed to focus on inflows and outflows of irrigation projects during the monsoon.