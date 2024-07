VIJAYAWADA: Gudivada police on Saturday registered a case against D Vasudeva Reddy, former managing director of Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL), Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Gudivada former MLA, and Madhavi Latha, former Krishna district joint collector.

Gudivada police registered an FIR under IPC Sections 448, 427, 506 read with 34, following a complaint lodged by Duggirala Prabhakar.

The complainant, whose family owns a liquor godown in Gudivada, alleged that his business suffered severe losses and his mother died because of Vasudeva Reddy.

In his complaint, Prabhakar said he had obtained a work order, under his mother Duggirala Seetha Mahalakshmi’s name, in 2011 to lease out his family’s godown, measuring 21,953 sq. ft, for liquor storage at a cost of Rs 4.50 per sq. ft.

He had been renewing the work order every two years. When YSRC came to power in 2019, the APSBCL renewed the agreement up to 2021 and increased the cost to Rs 6 per sq. ft, he added.