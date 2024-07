KADAPA: Accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of engineering and encouraging attacks against YSRC supporters, party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the government of creating an atmosphere of terror in the State.

The former chief minister visited RIMS Kadapa on Saturday and met Ajay Kumar Reddy, a 25-year-old youth who was hospitalised after allegedly being attacked by TDP men. Jagan said Ajay was attacked just because he voted for the YSRC and supported the party.

Condemning the attack, Jagan reiterated that the TDP-led NDA government was resorting to a vicious culture of attacking rivals physically and mentally. Charging the yellow party with creating a fear psychosis, he said, “People have never been attacked before for voting for someone else. Such a culture has been alien to Pulivendula.” He demanded Naidu to direct TDP supporters and cadre to desist from attacking rivals.

Jagan said, “By committing such atrocities, the yellow party is encouraging victims to reciprocate in the same manner in the future, which is not the right precedence. As leaders, we should never encourage such things.”

Invoking the Mahabharata, Jagan said, “Those in power today, might not be in power tomorrow. Change is the only constant. Like Sisupala who suffered doom after committing 100 mistakes, Naidu, too, will face a similar fate.”