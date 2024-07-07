Setting up another panel to resolve pending bifurcation issues a delaying tactic: YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has described the decision to constitute a committee with senior officials to resolve pending bifurcation issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at the meeting of Chief Ministers of the two States as a delaying tactic.

In a press release issued on Saturday night, soon after the briefing of the meeting outcome by the ministers of the two States, YSRC leaders Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said when both the States have clarity on the issues between them, setting up of another committee is only meant to drag the process further.

The YSRC leaders pointed out that the Sheela Bhide Committee had already submitted its report on the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and in the last 10 years, several meetings were held on it. Though some of the recommendations were accepted by the Telangana government, they have not been implemented. “Constitution of another committee is nothing but taking the entire matter to square one,” they observed.

Realising the delay in the implementation of the Act, the then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy raised the issue before the then Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Southern Zonal Council meeting held in Tirupati, and sought a speedy solution.

Following Amit Shah’s assurance, secretary-level meetings were held between the two States, they said and questioned the need for another committee instead of continuing from what was decided or pending at the secretary-level meeting. The Centre had directed Telangana to repay Rs 7,000 crore to AP, yielding to the pressure from the previous YSRC government, the mentioned. They questioned the lack of any decision regarding the contentious water issues at the meeting.