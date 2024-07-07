Take steps to implement new sand policy, says Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali

GUNTUR: Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali instructed the officials to take all necessary measures to implement the new sand policy initiated by the State government. He held a district-level meeting on the sand policy on Saturday. The Collector said, “Noticing that the sand availability has become very scarce in the State, the government has launched the new sand policy to facilitate free supply of sand to the public.”

He instructed the officials to take sand mines under the government control from CKS agencies. Over 72,736 MT of sand is available at six stock points across the district, including 15,450 metric tonnes of sand is available at Bapatla market yard stock point, 4,053 metric tonnes in Vetapalem, 10,374 MT in Addanki, and 5,103 MT in Timmayapalem stock point, 2,897 MT in Martur, 34,856 MT in Juvvalapalem stock point. Public must be educated about the new sand policy, he added.