Three more held for attack on TDP office

VIJAYAWADA: Days after five persons were arrested in connection with the attack on the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri in 2021, Mangalagiri rural police nabbed three more persons, who are reportedly YSRC supporters, on Saturday. The total number of arrests in the case has reached eight.

Recently, a team of Mangalagiri rural police, who recently started a fresh probe into the incident, visited the TDP headquarters and collected CCTV footage from the office to identify the accused.

The three arrested, identified as Satyam, Gopi Reddy and Lanka Labbinayudu, are allegedly close aides of Guntur MLC Lella Appi Reddy.

The investigation officers are thoroughly examining the CCTV camera footage and other evidence to identify all the persons involved in the incident.

It has also been learnt that Mangalagiri police has launched search operations to nab the other accused.

“The role of Vijayawada East constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash was also found as his close aides were seen attacking TDP leaders and the party office. They will be arrested soon,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

On Friday, special police teams had arrested five persons, Venkata Reddy, Shaik Mastan Vali, Rambabu, Devanandam and Khaja Mohiuddin, on Friday from various places in Guntur city.