VIJAYAWADA : The State government is all set to re-introduce the Free Sand Policy starting Monday. People will now be able to purchase sand from the reaches by paying only transportation and seigniorage charges.

The TDP government had implemented the Free Sand Policy during its 2014-19 tenure. However, when the YSRC formed government in 2019, the policy was scrapped.

Under the previous government, people had to pay a heavy price on a per-tonne basis to procure sand. Mining and sale of sand was entrusted to private companies, which used to pay Rs 375 per tonne to the State government. This method made sand, an essential raw material for the building and construction sector, a premium commodity. With the present government re-launching the Free Sand Policy, people are set to get sand at a much more economical price. As sand mining is not possible during the rainy season, sand available at the stockyards across the State is being provided to the people under the revised policy.

The Mines Department has identified a stock of 43 lakh tonnes, while the demand for the next three months (up to September) is estimated to be 88 lakh tonnes. Cost of sand will vary between districts and sand reaches, depending on the distance from the sand reach to the stock point.

“As distance between the sand reaches and the stockyard in NTR district is less in comparison to some other districts, sand would be cheaper here,” NTR district collector G Srijana observed.

Transportation cost & seigniorage fee

Sand can be purchased from the reaches across the State by paying transportation and seigniorage charges. For first 10 days, the transactions will be offline, thereafter, the entire process will be online

Seigniorage fee will go to Panchayat Raj bodies

In the eight stockyards in NTR district, a total of 5,54,384 tonnes of sand is available. Prices have been fixed at Rs 313 per tonne in Kanchela, Rs 228 in Magallu, Rs 252 in Kodavatikallu, Rs 234 in Allurupadu, Rs 313 in Anumanchipalle, Rs 210 in Polampalli, Rs 325 in Keesara, and Rs 240 in Moguluru.

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), and Vigilance and Enforcement Department have been entrusted with the task to ensure stern measures are in place to prevent reselling of sand and formation of syndicates. The Seignorage fee collected will be credited to Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, and Gram Panchayats. Banners with prices of sand will be displayed prominently at the stockyards. For the first 10 days, the transactions will be offline, thereafter, the entire process will be online.