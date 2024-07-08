BJP goes hi-tech to invite 2,400 leaders for executive meet on July 8 in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Adopting technology, the BJP has sent invitations to nearly 2,400 party leaders and got their consent for attending the party’s extended State executive meeting scheduled at Rajamahendravaram on Monday. This is the maiden meeting of the State executive after the elections in which the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre as well as in the State.

This is for the first time that the leaders were invited using technology rather than the conventional methods. “Every invitee has been sent a Google Form and they have to fill it completely for them to attend the meeting. The invitee has to fill the place from where he would be coming, his role and responsibility in the party, when and how he will come (to Rajamahendravaram), where he will stay, contact number and all other details,’’ a senior BJP leader said.

This will help mandal level leaders also to get acquainted with technology.

Apart from the State executive committee, leaders of the party’s affiliated wings, mandal presidents and others will also attend the meeting.

Union Minister L Murugan, BJP national executive member Somu Veerraju, BJP State chief D Purandeswari, Union Minister of State for Steel and Narasapuram MP Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma and all the elected MLAs, MPs and State minister Y Satya Kumar will attend the meeting.

It will primarily focus on how to take the Centre’s schemes and initiatives to the doorstep of the people at the grassroot level. “In Andhra Pradesh, we have a government with three parties. The party has to effectively take the initiatives of the Centre to the people so that they get to know about the schemes that are benefiting them and get attracted to the party,’’ the leader said.

Purandeswari has been overseeing the arrangements for the meeting, which is being held in Rajamahendravaram, the Lok Sabha segment she represents. After the party got the filled in Google Forms, Purandeswari invited the participants for the meeting through an audio conference.