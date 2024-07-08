Former CM Jagan’s Praja Darbar attracts huge turnout

KADAPA : Former chief minister and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held Praja Darbar at his camp office in Bhakrapuram on Sunday, the second day of his three-day tour of home constituency Pulivendula.

The event attracted a massive turnout of people and YSRC cadre from across Rayalaseema region. Jagan, along with Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, interacted with YSRC leaders and enquired about their well-being. He received petitions from the people, and promised to get their grievances redressed at the earliest.

Participating in a separate event, the former chief minister released a book titled ‘O Dheerudi Payanam: Samaram Nundi Sankshemam Vaipu’ (Journey of a Brave Man: From Struggle to Welfare), authored by Tavva Venkataiah, a former member of Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission. The book chronicles Jagan’s political journey. Avinash Reddy hailed Venkataiah for effectively depicting Jagan’s political rise.

On Monday, the YSRC chief is scheduled to pay tributes to his father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary.

APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy will also pay her respects at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya at 7.30 am on Monday. It may noted that Jagan and Sharmila will attend separate events at Idupulapaya to mark their father’s birth anniversary.