ONGOLE : A herd of nine trained elephants will soon be deployed in the Nallamala reserve forest to protect the flora and fauna from external dangers.

While the State Forest Department has made adequate arrangements to protect rare species of trees, wild animals and the ecosystem of the Nallamala forest from fire accidents, hunters and poachers by deploying a number of personnel, including rangers, striking forces and anti-poaching squads equipped with modern equipment, intruders often find news ways to carry out illegal activities.

In this backdrop, the Nallamala forest officials have requested the Karnataka State Forest Department to send a herd of nine trained elephants to safeguard the interior parts of the reserve forest. It has been learnt that the Karnataka State forest officials have responded positively to the request.

They have also agreed to provide mahout training to the forest personnel in Andhra Pradesh so that they can learn about the eating habits, habitation and movement of the elephants. They will also acquire skills to control the pachyderms in all situations. The Nallamala forest has been facing threats from hunters, poachers and smugglers.

Enhanced security measures

Officials are planning to deploy six jumbos in the Rajiv Gandhi Wildlife Reserve Forest Zone & another three in the Gundlabra-

hmeswaram forest area. This will enable better protection for the interiors of the Nallamala forest

Intruders are not only well-acquainted with the routes in the forest, but they also know the secret ways to move about inside the woods, making it difficult for the forest officials to nab them.

Speaking to TNIE, Pedda Dornala forest range officer (FRO) E Viswesara Rao said, “The Karnataka State forest officials have agreed to send nine trained jumbos to the Nallamala forest. This will add an extra layer of security for the wildlife and the ecosystem of the reserve forest.”