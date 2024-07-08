NMC approves setting up of seven new medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : In a significant development for medical education in Andhra Pradesh, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted approval for the setting up of seven new Undergraduate (UG) Medical Colleges in the State for the academic year 2024-25.

This decision was announced in a release by the NMC on Saturday.

Among the approved institutions are Anna Gowri Medical College and Hospital in Puttur mandal of Tirupati district, Dr YSR Government Medical College in Pulivendula of YSR Kadapa district, Government Medical College in Paderu, Government Medical College in Madanapalle of Annamayya district, Government Medical College in Adoni of Kurnool district, Government Medical College in Markapur of Prakasam district, and RVS Institute of Medical Sciences at RVS Nagar in Chittoor district.

The NMC approved a total of 113 applications from across the country to set up new UG Medical colleges.

However, the State government has planned to establish 17 government medical colleges in a span of three years.

It has succeeded in establishing five new Government UG medical colleges in the academic year 2023-24 including Vijayanagaram, Machilipatnam, Eluru, Rajahmundry, and Nandyal.

Meanwhile, the State government is planning to get permissions from the NMC for another seven medical colleges for the academic year 2025-26.