Andhra Pradesh government announces fee structure for B.Tech and B.Arch courses

VIJAYAWADA : The State government on Sunday announced the fee structure for Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) and Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) courses. It stated that the minimum fee for engineering stream will be Rs 40,000, while the maximum fee is set at Rs 1,05,000.

The Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) reviewed and recommended a minimum fee of Rs 40,000 for the block period 2023-26 for undergraduate engineering programmes in specific categories of colleges. This minimum fee will also apply to new programmes or courses run by new colleges during the same period.

Meanwhile, the fee structure for B.Arch was fixed at Rs 35,000. The GO MS No.17, issued by Secretary of the Government Saurab Gaur on Sunday, detailed the fee structure for 210 engineering colleges and two architecture colleges. Out of the 210 engineering colleges, eight colleges have fees set at more than Rs 1 lakh. The fee for Vishnu Institute of Technology in Bhimavaram is fixed at Rs 1.03 lakh.

The other seven colleges, including Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, Bhimavaram, Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering, Visakhapatnam, VR Siddhartha College, Vijayawada, PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology, Vijayawada, SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram, RVR&JC College of Engineering, Guntur, and Sri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, Bhimavaram, are allowed to collect `1.05 lakh fee per annum. The fee is an all-inclusive annual fee, covering tuition, affiliation, cost of identity cards, medical fees, inter college or inter university sports, games and cultural meet fees, computer & internet fees, college magazines, activities and other recurring expenditures.