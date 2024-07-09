Bapatla district all set to get safe drinking water

To prevent the spread of seasonal diseases and diarrhoea due to water contamination, the State government has approved 45 projects, including silt removal and tank renovation, at a cost of Rs 7.69 crore.

Collector J Venkata Murali directed officials to remain vigilant and complete these projects promptly. He emphasised the supply of water to all households is a top priority and that regular sanitation works must be conducted without negligence. The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) initiatives in Bapatla are set to accelerate. To ensure clean drinking water for every household in rural areas, 1.6 lakh tap connections will be provided in Bapatla rural at a cost of over Rs 470 crore. A total of 1,403 projects have been allocated, including Rs 73.21 crore for 129 projects in Addanki, Rs 24.25 crore for 76 projects in Bapatla, Rs 23.35 crore for 64 projects in Chirala, Rs 117.79 crore for 251 projects in Repalle, and Rs 21.02 crore for 52 projects in Vemuru.

Once completed, these projects will ensure sufficient drinking water for Bapatla district residents for the next 30 years, eliminating water scarcity. To expedite the work, 441 Jal Sanghas have been established at the ground level to oversee and accelerate the completion of these projects.