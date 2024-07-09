Congress will form govt at Centre & in Andhra Pradesh in 2029, says Revanth Reddy

VIJAYAWADA : The Congress on Monday celebrated the 75th birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, in an unprecedented manner.

To mark the occasion, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, released a video, highlighting YSR’s contributions to the grand old party.

In his message, Rahul described YSR as the true leader of the masses. “He was a person who believed in the people of Andhra Pradesh and lived for them. It’s a tragedy we lost him. I am absolutely certain that had he been here today, Andhra Pradesh would have been a completely different place and it would not have the tragedies and difficulties it is facing today,” the Congress leader said and exuded confidence that YSR’s daughter YS Sharmila will take forward his legacy. Rahul also recalled that it was YSR’s padayatra that inspired him to take up the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Later in the day, a host of Congress leaders from Telangana, where the party had emerged victorious in the Assembly elections, attended a programme in Mangalagiri. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and APCC chief YS Sharmila among others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said he was representing Rahul Gandhi at the programme. Further, he asserted that the Congress will form government at the Centre as well as in Andhra Pradesh in 2029. “Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minster of India and YS Sharmila will become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh,” he declared.

He added, “I take inspiration from YSR while conducting myself in the House and while encouraging newly-elected members to speak about public issues.”

Those who uphold ideals of YSR are his true heirs, says Revanth

Flagging the ‘behind-the-scenes’ deals between the YSRC and the BJP, Revanth described Sharmila as the true inheritor of YSR’s legacy. He said, “Those who uphold the ideals of YSR are his true heirs and not those who use his name for doing ‘political business’.”

Stating that it is the BJP which has control over Andhra Pradesh, he said, “BJP stands for Babu, Jagan and Pawan.” Observing that there is no opposition in the State, the Telangana Chief Minister said Sharmila will take up the role of the Opposition leader and become the voice of the people. “She will fight for the people and State’s rights,” he averred.

Further, he said he brought his entire Cabinet for YSR Jayanthi celebrations to prove that they all are behind Sharmila.

Noting that there is a ‘talk’ about by-election for Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, the Telangana Chief Minister said, “If the rumour turns out to be true, I will personally campaign for Sharmila so that the Lok Sabha can witness the valour of Kadapa. I will carry the flag of Congress to see to it that the party gets back what it lost in Kadapa.” The celebration of YSR’s birth anniversary assumes significance in the wake of the drubbing that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC suffered in the recent elections. The Congress is now eyeing to claim the YSR legacy with the former Chief Minister’s daughter YS Sharmila Reddy at the helm of affairs in the State.

During separate programmes held in Hyderabad to mark YSR’s 75th birth anniversary, both Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka gave a clarion call to the leaders who switched to the YSRC from the Congress to return to the fold of the grand old party.

Addressing the gathering, APCC chief Sharmila recalled the moments she shared with her father before his sudden demise. “He constantly thought about the people. He was most concerned for their welfare. His goal in life was to ensure completion of Jalayagnam in Andhra Pradesh. His last wish was to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister,” she said.

Describing him as an unparalleled leader, Sharmila said, “YSR was always against the BJP. He had described the saffron party as communal and opportunistic. He always believed that Congress should be in power to ensure the integrity and security of the nation.”