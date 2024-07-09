Provide 2+2 security to Peddireddy: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the State government to provide 2+2 security to former minister and Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. Further, the government was directed to file a counter with full details. The case hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

Peddireddy approached the court seeking its intervention as his security was removed by the TDP-led NDA government. He said when he was the minister he had 5+5 security and today, even 2+2 security was not provided.

His counsel argued that the petitioner has a threat to life, which was countered by Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, who said there was no life threat to Peddireddy. As an MLA, he is only eligible for 1+1 security. The application of the petitioner for security is pending with the Security Review Committee, he said.

The court intervened and said given the threat to life, considering it as a special case, the government should provide 2+2 security to him. It pointed out that Peddireddy as an MLA is in a constitutional post.

Meanwhile, in another petition filed by the Punganur MLA and his family members, the High Court directed the government not to initiate any stern action against the constructions in 4.8 acres of land in MR Palle of Tirupati city. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to July 10.

Kodali Nani’s plea

The High Court directed Gudivada police to serve notices under Section 41A of CrPC to former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and act as per the law in the case registered against him.

Several volunteers earlier lodged a complaint with the Gudivada police alleging that Nani had forced them to resign to volunteer jobs and sought action against him.

Nani approached the court seeking quashing of the case. When the petition came up for hearing before the bench of Justice V Radhakrishna Krupa Sagar, the petitioner’s counsel G Ramakrishna informed the court that the Sections invoked against Nani attract punishment of less than seven years imprisonment and as per the Supreme Court guidelines, notices need to be served under Section 41A of CrPC.

The court asked the respondents in the petition to file their counter and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

YSRC MLC seeks bail

YSRC MLC and senior leader Lella Appi Reddy on Monday approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case related to the attack on TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri in 2021.

Appi Reddy informed the court that though the attack took place in 2021 and a case registered then itself, the police have started making arrests now. The court asked the police to submit details of the case and posted the matter for hearing on July 10.

Don’t announce MLC vacancy: HC to election panel

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the Election Commission not to announce the vacancy following the disqualification order against MLC Janga Krishna Murthy and adjourned further hearing to six weeks. Following the Council Chairman disqualifying him as an MLC on June 15 based on the YSRC whip Lella Appi Reddy’s plea, Janga filed a petition challenging the same. His counsel said the petitioner was disqualified without giving any notice. Advocate for the EC said in this case Sec 151A of Representation of People Act is not applicable