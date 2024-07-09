Rice, dal to be sold at subsidised prices in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar said that essential commodities like lentil (dal) and rice will be sold at subsidised prices at rythu bazaars across the State from July 11 (Thursday).

Manohar conducted a review meeting with wholesale traders, millers as well as suppliers here at Civil Supplies commissioner office in Vijayawada on Monday.

The minister discussed price stabilisation and controlling illegal hoarding of essential commodities.

The minister informed traders that its is necessary to keep the essential commodities in Andhra Pradesh at affordable prices and provide relief to the poor who are suffering from sudden spike in the prices.

“Lentils which are being sold at Rs 181 in the open market will be sold at Rs 160 in special counters in rythu bazaars. Similarly, rice will be sold at Rs 48 and steamed rice at Rs 49 at the subsidised prices,” Nadendla Manohar explained.